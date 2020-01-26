CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPI Card Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

PMTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Card Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 1,080.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of CPI Card Group worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

