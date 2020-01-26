Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Cowen

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CVTI stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

