Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

