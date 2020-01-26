COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 967,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

