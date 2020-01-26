CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

CTK opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -541.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

