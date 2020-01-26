Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.73.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 318,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

