Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

CXO traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 2,330,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

