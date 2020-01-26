Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 29,759 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.