Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.
CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.
Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 39,229,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.