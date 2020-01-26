Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 39,229,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

