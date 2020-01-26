Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

