Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TH Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NYSE BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25. The firm has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

