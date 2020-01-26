Columbus Circle Investors Sells 165,609 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,609 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.