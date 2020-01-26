Columbus Circle Investors Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.