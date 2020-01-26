Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 3,235 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $12,572,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $54.50 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.