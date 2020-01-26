Columbus Circle Investors Invests $635,000 in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $8,733,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $14.92 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 497.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

