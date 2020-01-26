Columbia Financial (CLBK) versus The Competition Critical Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Columbia Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Financial Competitors 701 1729 1351 98 2.22

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.01%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Columbia Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million $22.74 million 37.44 Columbia Financial Competitors $893.18 million $208.84 million 17.21

Columbia Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81% Columbia Financial Competitors 16.32% 5.86% 0.86%

Summary

Columbia Financial competitors beat Columbia Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

