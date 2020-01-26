CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $270,029.00 and $1,977.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

