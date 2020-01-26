CoinEx Token (CET) Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $1.62 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,456,221 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

