Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

CVLY stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

