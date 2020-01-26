Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 309.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.