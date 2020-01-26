Citigroup Increases GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $9.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $7.25 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 89,534 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.