Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 754,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,550 shares.The stock last traded at $11.25 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $567.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 457,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

