Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Chevron posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.85. 6,918,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,797. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

