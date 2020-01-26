Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

