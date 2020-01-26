Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.54

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.84. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1,201,303 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

