Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $576.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $576.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.09.

Charter Communications stock opened at $504.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a one year low of $286.80 and a one year high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

