Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $576.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $576.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.09.
Charter Communications stock opened at $504.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a one year low of $286.80 and a one year high of $517.07.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
