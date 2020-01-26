Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Nomura

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $420.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.09.

Shares of CHTR opened at $504.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.38 and its 200 day moving average is $441.77. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $286.80 and a fifty-two week high of $517.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

