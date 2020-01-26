ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $340,735.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $340,735.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00010928 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,509,550 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

