CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.50 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

