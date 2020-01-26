CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

