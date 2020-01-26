Ccore (CCO) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market cap of $21,135.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

