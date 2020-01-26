Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.1%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.18, 1,490,628 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,778,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

