Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWST. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.