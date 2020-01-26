CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $36.04 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,705,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,903 shares of company stock valued at $41,442,300. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

