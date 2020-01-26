Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $111.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

