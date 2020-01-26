Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

