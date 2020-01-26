CannabisCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,230.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $627,230.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.