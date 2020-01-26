Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

