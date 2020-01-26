Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,707 shares of company stock worth $28,081,539. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

