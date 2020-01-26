Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.65 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and cfinex. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $2,318.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00748939 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

