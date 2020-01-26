Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $405.33

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,718.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Teleflex by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.02. The company had a trading volume of 96,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $264.78 and a 1 year high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.