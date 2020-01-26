Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) PT at €18.87

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.87 ($21.94).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SZG traded up €0.26 ($0.30) on Tuesday, hitting €15.44 ($17.95). 446,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a market cap of $835.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €18.66 and its 200-day moving average is €18.00.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

