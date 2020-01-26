Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $90.50

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $125,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 72.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

