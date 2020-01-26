Brokerages Set Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $33.00

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

In other Homology Medicines news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. 641,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.