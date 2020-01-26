Brokerages Set GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target at $24.00

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRK. Itau Unibanco began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in GeoPark by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GeoPark by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

