Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $331.17

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.17.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $309.47. 279,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $261.52 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

