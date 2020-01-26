Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT at $42.60

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. 386,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,741. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

