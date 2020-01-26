Brokerages Expect Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Post ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CLUB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 216,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,983. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 4,300,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock worth $10,510,541 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

