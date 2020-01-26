Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post $442.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $481.01 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $599.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 14,247,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,952,702. The company has a market cap of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

