Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

